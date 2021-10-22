OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canada's Jennifer Jones avoided elimination at the Masters on Friday morning with an 8-3 victory over Japan's Tori Koana at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.

It was the second straight win for the Winnipeg native, who fell into the C bracket at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event after dropping her first two games.

In the other early women's game, Russia's Alina Kovaleva knocked out Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa with a 7-4 win.

In men's play, Switzerland's Peter de Cruz outscored Matt Dunstone's Regina-based team 8-6 and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen held off Toronto's John Epping 3-1. Dunstone and Epping were eliminated with the losses.

Three more draws are scheduled for later Friday.

The playoffs begin Saturday afternoon and the finals are set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.