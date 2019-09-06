It is the start of a new era for the Boston Bruins, as team owner and governor Jeremy Jacobs told Kevin Dupont of The Boston Globe this week that he has signed over the franchise to his six children.

"I have given it to my kids," he told Dupont in a story published by The Globe on Friday. "They are paying me some of the proceeds that come out of this. It happened this year. This was done on the basis that the longevity is going to continue in the hands of the Jacobs children, and the next generation will have it.

"Hopefully, it will continue to be a successful franchise."

There was no immediate news of his status with the NHL Board of Governors, though his sons Jerry Jr., Lou and Charlie are all alternate governors for the Bruins. His daughters Lisann, Lynn and Katie make up the rest of the family consortium that will run the franchise.

Jacobs, 80, owned the Boston Bruins since 1975. He was one of the NHL's most influential owners, known for driving a hard line in collective bargaining and has served as chairman of the league's Board of Governors since 2007.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2017.