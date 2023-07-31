Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is awaiting a ruling on his next contract after becoming the third player to reach an arbitration hearing this summer.

Swayman had a hearing scheduled for Sunday, with the Bruins yet to announce a contract as of Monday morning. Negotiations between a team and player are no longer allowed once the hearing begins.

Jeremy Swayman’s arbitration hearing has concluded. Award is expected within 48 hours. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) July 30, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was the first player to go through arbitration, receiving a two-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this month. Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs had his hearing one day later and was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract from an arbitrator.

Swayman, 24, finished his second full NHL season with a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average while sharing the net with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The duo shared the William M. Jennings Trophy after allowing a league-low 177 goals against in 2022-2023.

The 6-foot-2 netminder appeared in two games in the playoffs, including getting the start in the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the first round.