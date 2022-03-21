Jesperi Kotkaniemi is sticking around in Carolina.

8 MORE YEARS FOR 82!! pic.twitter.com/UQXTzAWbZ4 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 21, 2022

The Hurricanes are signing the 21-year-old centre to an eight-year, $38.56 million contract extension, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.82 million.

The Hurricanes and Kotkaniemi were reported to be working on an extension but it could not be made official until after the trade deadline.

Kotkaniemi, 21, joined the Hurricanes in September after the Montreal Canadiens declined to match a one-year, $6.1 million US offer sheet.

The native of Pori, Finland, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 54 games in 2021-22.

Kotkaniemi, who spent his first three seasons with the Canadiens, has amassed 33 goals and 52 helpers in 225 career NHL games. He was drafted third overall by the Canadiens in 2018.

The Hurricanes currently lead the Metropolitan Division with a record of 40-12-5.