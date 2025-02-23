ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesse Compher one-timed a shot from between the face-off circles to beat Minnesota's Maddie Rooney with the game-winning goal as the Toronto Sceptres beat the Frost 2-1 on Sunday to take over sole possession of second place in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

The teams came into the game tied for second place in the PWHL with 29 points, five points behind league-leading Montréal and one ahead of fourth-place Boston. With the win the Sceptres now have 32 points, two behind league-leading Montréal.

The Sceptres won their sixth straight game and first over the Frost in three meetings.

Michela Cava put Minnesota in front with a power play goal early in the first period. Dominique Petrie fed Cava with a short pass and the forward held the puck just outside the crease as Toronto keeper Kristen Campbell dropped to prevent a low shot, then Cava elevated a shot into the top corner for a 1-0 lead.

Toronto evened the game at 1-1 after Minnesota's Brooke McQuigge earned a five-minute major penalty and a game-misconduct for a dangerous check to the head with under eight minutes left in the second period. With a minute left in the power play, Toronto's Emma Maltais fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot that beat Rooney for her fourth goal of the season.

Since Toronto's win streak began January 25 with a 4-2 win over the Sirens, the Sceptres have scored on 48% of their power play opportunities.

Campbell finished with 22 saves on 23 shots to earn her fifth win. Rooney had 21 saves on 23 shots and is now 7-4-1-1.

Toronto can move into first place with a regulation win over the Victoire on Tuesday in Montréal.

Minnesota, which completed a four-game road trip prior to facing the Sceptres, will have 10 days off before facing the Victoire March 4.

