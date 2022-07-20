Jesse Lingard might not be set for Major League Soccer just yet.

The 29-year-old England forward, available on a free transfer, is deep in talks with promoted side Nottingham Forest, reports The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

Lingard had reportedly been of great interest for former Manchester United teammate and new D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.

The Warrington native has had no shortage of suitors with Newcastle United, Leicester City — a team he spent time with on loan — and Tottenham Hotspur all having been interested in his services. A return to West Ham United, the team for whom he starred in a 2021 loan spell, has also been tipped for Lingard, but Steinberg notes that the two sides have not been able to come to any kind of agreement on a wage package and talks stalled.

It is believed that Forest is willing to come close to Lingard's desired salary.

A product of the United academy, Lingard made his Premier League debut in 2015. He made 149 league appearances for United over eight seasons, scoring 20 goals. On top of his time at Foxes and Hammers, Lingard also had loan spells with Derby, Brighton and Birmingham City.

Internationally, Lingard has been capped 32 times by England.