It appears Jesse Marsch will not take charge of Southampton after all.

BBC's Adam Blackmore reports talks between Saints and the recently fired former manager of Leeds have broken down over contract length.

A native of Racine, IL, Marsch was fired at Elland Road on Feb. 6.

The impasse means that Ruben Selles, Saints' first-team coach, will remain in charge of the club for Saturday's match with Chelsea.

Jones, 49, was fired after Sunday's 2-1 loss to 10-man Wolves. He had only been in charge of the club since Nov. 10 and posted a mark of 5-0-9.

Saints sit dead last in the Premier League table on 15 points, four back of Leeds and safety.

According to reports earlier in the week, DC United manager Wayne Rooney and former Everton and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard were also in the frame for the job.