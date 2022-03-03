New Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes the popularity of Ted Lasso hasn't done any favours for how American coaches are perceived in Europe.

The Racine, WI native is set for his first Premier League game in charge of the struggling side on Saturday when the Whites visit Leicester City. He becomes just the second American to take charge of a Premier League side following current Toronto FC manager Bob Bradley's 11-game stint at the helm of Swansea City in 2016.

"I think there's probably a stigma [around American coaches]," Marsch said on Thursday. "I'm not sure Ted Lasso helped. I haven't watched the show but I get it. People hate hearing the word 'soccer.' I've used the word 'football' since I was a professional football player."

On the Apple TV+ sitcom, the eponymous Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is the former coach of the Wichita State football team, who gets brought to London to take charge of fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond.

Marsch, who previously coached at Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, believes that the American cultural understanding of soccer is taking cues more and more from European football, especially the Premier League.

"More and more in the United States, we are adapting to what the game is here in England and our connection with what this league is and what the culture of the sport is in this country," Marsch said. "I can understand that they don't think we have the experiences that can be created here in Europe. Frankly, they're right. It was the reason I came to Europe, learnt German and tried to adapt to new cultures. This is the fifth country I've coached football in. It takes me out of my comfort zone. It challenges me to grow and develop and learn new things. I'm very open to that."

The 48-year-old Marsch takes charge of a Leeds side that has lost eight of their last 11 league matches and conceded 14 goals in their last three games. The team sits just two points above the drop zone.

Marsch says relegation isn't even on his mind right now.

"My focus entirely is not on the Championship, it's on finding ways that we will be in the Premier League but, in the end, I am committed to being here no matter what the situation because I believe it so much," Marsch said.