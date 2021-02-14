Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi returned to practice on Sunday for the first time since clearing the NHL's COVID Protocol. As expected, he has rejoined the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Puljujarvi right back in the mix with teammates after clearing Covid protocol. pic.twitter.com/WmCA8mE79o — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 14, 2021

As expected, Puljujarvi back with McDavid and RNH — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 14, 2021

Puljujarvi, 22, was placed on the COVID list on Thursday, prior to the team's 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers' next game is scheduled for Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The fourth-overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft has recorded three goals and two assists in 15 games this season.