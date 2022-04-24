SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning ending with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4. Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps (0-1) before dumping his first hit of the game into right field. Frazier scored easily when Whit Merrifield’s throw was up the line.

Yohan Ramirez (1-0) got the victory escaping a jam in the 12th. Ramirez, the sixth Seattle reliever, walked Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O’Hearn with one out in the 12th, loading the bases. But he recovered to strike out Merrifield and Nicky Lopez.

Ty France continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer on the third pitch of the game for Seattle. France was intentionally walked before even stepping into the batters’ box to open the bottom of the 12th and Winker followed with the winner.

Seattle finished off a 7-2 homestand getting the early homer from France, J.P. Crawford’s RBI double and strong relief pitching in extra innings.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3-3. It was Dozier’s third home run of the season and first on the road.

Steckenrider had not allowed a long ball in his first six appearances this season and blew a save chance for the first time.

The home run cost Seattle starter Robbie Ray a chance at his third straight victory. Ray pitched at least six innings for the fourth straight start to begin his Seattle career following his big offseason signing by the Mariners. Ray’s only trouble came in the third inning when a leadoff walk to speedy outfielder Michael A. Taylor and Cam Gallagher’s double plated one run.

Salvador Perez doubled later in the inning to score Edward Oliveras and pull even at 2-2.

Ray allowed five hits and struck out five. He’s the only pitcher in the majors this year to throw at least six innings in four starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Perez was back in the lineup a day after getting hit on the left hand/wrist by a pitch. X-Rays were negative, and Perez got a day off from catching until coming on in the 10th inning.

Mariners: Seattle had no new additions to the COVID-19 IL on Sunday. Acting manager Kristopher Negrón said the players and coaches affected by the virus this past week were feeling better but was unsure if they would rejoin the team before or during the upcoming nine-game road trip. “The hope, the plan is hopefully they’re good to go on this road trip,” Negrón said. “That’s what we’re trying to hope for. They’re feeling better and once they pass protocols they’ll be ready to go with us.”

UP NEXT

Royals: Kansas City is off on Monday before opening a series in Chicago against the White Sox on Tuesday. LHP Daniel Lynch (1-1, 5.40) will start the opener.

Mariners: After an off day, Seattle will open a three-game series at Tampa Bay. RHP Logan Gilbert (2-0, 0.58) will start the opener on Tuesday.

