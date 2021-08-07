CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night.

Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card.

Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (7-3) allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 8-1 this season, including 6-0 at home. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 14 of their past 15 games against Pittsburgh.

Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (3-9), who owned a 9.37 ERA in four previous starts against the Reds, allowed four earned runs in five innings to take the loss.

Pittsburgh handed Keller a lead when Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled and scored on Reynolds' triple in the third.

The Reds answered with three runs in the bottom half, including Winker's RBI double. Winker last had six RBIs on June 6 in an 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Castellanos took Keller deep to the opposite field leading off the fifth. It was his 19th home run of the season.

Votto hit a solo homer, his 23rd of the season, off Nick Mears to cap a five-run eighth.

Cincinnati has scored at least five runs in 14 of its previous 15 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: Right-hander Lucas Sims is expected to be activated on Sunday. Sims has been on the injured list since June 24 with a right elbow strain. Right-hander Tejay Antone, who's on the IL for the second time this season with a right forearm strain, began a Triple-A rehab assignment on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start the series finale for the Reds. He is 2-3 with a 3.58 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates, including a victory on May 10. Right-hander Bryse Wilson will be making his second start for the Pirates since being acquired from the Braves. He has never faced Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports