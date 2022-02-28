LAVAL, Que. -- Jesse Ylönen and Alexandre Fortin scored in the shootout as the Laval Rocket edged the Cleveland Monsters 2-1 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Danick Martel had a second-period goal for Laval (24-16-3), the minor-league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Kevin Poulin made 34 saves and turned away 4-of-5 skaters in the shootout for the win.

Justin Scott scored on the power play in the third period to force overtime for Cleveland (17-21-10).

Jet Greaves stopped 37 shots in net for the Monsters.

The Rocket could not score on their one power play and Cleveland went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.