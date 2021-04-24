OTTAWA — Jesse Ylonen and Cameron Hillis scored first-period goals to lead the Laval Rocket past the Belleville Senators 4-1 in AHL play Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Weal and Joseph Blandisi also scored for Laval (22-5-1-1) while Vasily Demchenko stopped 20 shots.

Egor Sokolov replied for Belleville (10-15-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.