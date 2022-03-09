ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jesse Ylönen scored two goals as the Laval Rocket thumped the Rochester Americans 7-2 Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Rocket (26-19-3) winger Devante Smith-Pelly added a goal and an assist in the win.

Sean Malone and Jimmy Schuldt scored for Rochester (27-22-5).

The Americans have now lost seven of their last 10 games.

After no scoring in the first period, Ylönen scored 46 seconds into the second period, opening the floodgates.

Laval carried a 3-1 lead after the second, and then added four more goals in the final period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.