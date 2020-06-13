No. 1-ranked flyweight contender Jessica Eye is trying to fight her way back to another shot at the title - on Saturday she’ll welcome Cynthia Calvillo to the division as both women try to make a statement in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo.

Canadian Charles Jourdain will also be in action at the UFC APEX on Saturday as he faces Andre Fili on the main card of the Las Vegas event.

Catch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo, tonight at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN1, TSN3, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Eye has had a successful return to the flyweight division since it was introduced into the UFC late in 2017.

The 33-year-old, who competed at 125 pounds prior to her UFC debut at UFC 166, has posted a 4-1 record in the division while in the promotion.

She has earned wins over Viviane Araujo, Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica-Rose Clark and Kalindra Faria in the UFC’s 125-pound division.

Her only setback in the promotion at her current weight was in her title fight loss at the hands of champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238.

Eye says she’s very happy with the state of the division in the UFC, with one possible exception.

“I’m so proud of the flyweight division, I think all of the girls are dope, I think all of them are awesome,” said Eye during Thursday’s media day. “There is only one I don’t like and I’m probably never going to fight her, she don’t deserve to stand in the cage with me, I’ll meet her in a back alley.”

While Eye has been successful in the Octagon at flyweight, she has missed weight for both of her fights since the title shot, coming in at 126.25 pounds ahead of Saturday’s main event.

Calvillo is unbeaten in her last three bouts, with a draw against Marina Rodriguez and victories against Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey on her resume, with all of those fights coming in the strawweight division.

The 32-year-old has only suffered one loss in her 10-fight professional MMA career, but missed the strawweight limit in two of her last three outings.

Calvillo says that not having to cut the extra weight meant not having to adjust her diet or regimen as she got closer to the event.

“I was able to train hard, right now, through fight week, I feel like I would through any training week,” Calvillo told TSN. “it’s a big game changer for me.”

The San Jose native also sees this fight as a chance to insert her name right into the flyweight title picture.

“I knew that I could come up fast, but I didn’t think I would get the No. 1 contender right away,” said Calvillo. “It’s awesome, I’m getting to where I want to be. The person who is fighting for the title next, Joanne Calderwood, I already beat her and I’ve actually beaten a lot of the flyweight fighters in the UFC already.”

Also on Saturday’s main card, Jourdain, a native of Beloeil, Que., returns to the Octagon after his Fight of the Night victory over Dooho Choi last December, to face Andre “Touchy” Fili.

A two-division champion in the Montreal-based TKO promotion, Jourdain will be making his third appearance in the UFC - he’s been an underdog all three times.

The Canadian is ready and excited to face another higher-ranked opponent.

“It’s my second fight at featherweight (in the UFC) and I’m fighting a guy that is near the Top-15, plus my victory against Choi, you know I’m not taking short cuts, I’m going right to the big dogs,” Jourdain told TSN. “I’m sure it’s going to be a great fight, Andre Fili, I love his style. I’m a big fan of his, I’m a big fan guys from Alpha Male, they always bring it and that’s why I want to fight him.”

Jourdain’s only regret is that he and his opponent will not have the chance to bring the crowd to their feet, since the bout will take place in the APEX, which will not admit any fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know styles make fights and I know there is no way it’s going to be boring, there is absolutely no way,” said Jourdain. “I’m super sad there won’t be a crowd, because I think we have the big fight of the night.”

Jourdain holds a 10-2 professional MMA record.

Fili comes in off a loss to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 246 in January. Prior to that, he earned victories over Myles Jury and Sheymon Moraes.

The 29-year-old holds a 20-7 mark, including 8-6 in the UFC.