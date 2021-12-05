LONDON (AP) — Canadian international Jessie Fleming added to her trophy case Sunday, helping Chelsea win the Women's FA Cup to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.

Chelsea also won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup. Fleming captured Olympic gold with Canada this summer in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder from London, Ont., who has won 94 caps for Canada, played the full match Sunday before a crowd of 40,942.

Sunday's match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England's Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports