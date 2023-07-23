Star midfielder Jessie Fleming was back training with her team Monday morning in Australia as the Canadian women's national team prepares for their next game at the FIFA Women's World Cup against Ireland later this week.

Fleming was wearing tape on her calf while training as manager Beverly Priestman is expected to give an update following practice.

Jessie Fleming at Canada training today, tape on her calf. We will see if Bev provides an update post-training. #CanWNT #CanXNT pic.twitter.com/yFKampLZO1 — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) July 23, 2023

TSN's Claire Hanna notes the Fleming took part in all components of training - including sprints, team drills, stretching and kicking - before they close practice to the media.

Hanna says Fleming looked "quick."

Midfielder Jessie Fleming took part in all components of #CanWNT training before they closed practice, doing sprints, team drills, stretching & kicking. Fleming looked quick.



More updates on @TSN_Sports. #Fifawwc #Can pic.twitter.com/DMVrk3LcIj — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 24, 2023

The 25-year-old did not play in Canada's opening scoreless draw against Nigeria on Thursday.

You can watch Canada take on Ireland Wednesday morning at 8am ET/5am PT on TSN 1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Ahead of the game against Nigeria, Fleming was limited in practice as she did not take part in all of the team's drills last Monday and sat on the bench during training on Tuesday. She was back training on Wednesday, doing footwork drills on her own with no tape on her calf and showed no obvious signs of discomfort, per TSN's Meaghen Johnson.

The London, Ont., product plays for Chelsea and has 19 goals in 115 caps for Canada.