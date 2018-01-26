The Winnipeg Jets have goalie Michael Hutchinson and forward Brendan Lemieux to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, and recalled goalie Jamie Phillips.

Hutchinson, who has a 14-2-1 record with a .942 save percentage and 1.94 goals against average for the Moose, is going to the AHL All-Star Game so Phillips will serve as the Jets practice goalie through NHL All-Star Weekend.

Jets starter Connor Hellebuyck is slated to get Tuesday off after the All-Star Break.

Lemieux had a goal in eight games for the Jets.