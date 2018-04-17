The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the AHL's Manitoba Moose ahead of Game 4 of their series against the Minnesota Wild.

Niku's recall comes one day after TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Jets defenceman Tyler Myers is highly doubtful to play Tuesday night due to injury.

Niku, 21, was named an AHL First-Team All-Star earlier this month and posted 16 goals and 54 points in 76 games with the Moose this season. He scored a goal in his lone contest with the Jets earlier this season.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2015, Niku is playing his first season in North America. He spent the past three seasons playing in Finland.

The Jets used the following pairings during their gameday skate on Tuesday:

Morrissey - Trouba

Morrow - Byfuglien

Chiarot - Poolman

Myers left Game 3 on Sunday in the second period after an awkward collision with Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno. Foligno lost his footing blocking a shot and fell into Myers, taking both players into the boards. He returned to Winnipeg on Monday for treatment on what Dreger reports is an aggravated muscular injury.

Some have accused Foligno of punching Myers as the two went to the ice. Foligno reminded members of the media on Monday that he and Myers were teammates in Buffalo.

"No, honestly I did not punch his knee,” Foligno said, per The Athletic. “I've looked at it 100 times and my stick's in my hand and I think I'm trying to grab whatever I can before going down... I'm sure a lot of Winnipeg fans are saying that, but no I'm not trying to hurt someone out there, especially a good friend like Myers.”

The Jets hold a 2-1 series lead over the Wild after losing 6-2 on Sunday night.