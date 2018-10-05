Darnold: 'We've just gotta make the plays that are there'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson will not play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday because of a quadriceps injury.

Johnson was hurt during practice Thursday and sat out Friday before being officially ruled out for the game by the team.

Johnson was the Jets' top free-agent signing in March, giving him a five-year, $72.5 million deal. He has had a mostly inconsistent first four games with New York after spending his first six seasons with the Rams.

Morris Claiborne will likely move into Johnson's spot as the No. 1 cornerback, with coach Todd Bowles using a mix of Buster Skrine, Darryl Roberts, Juston Burris and rookie Parry Nickerson on the other side.

Also ruled out by the Jets are wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion).

