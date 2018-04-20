Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Bruce Boudreau didn’t even have a chance to turn his usual shade of Elimination Game purple on the Minnesota Wild bench.

The Jets buzzed the tower 31 seconds in, and dropped bomb after bomb in a first period all-out assault as Bell MTS Place exploded into a 114-decibel frenzy.

It was a fitting time for Jacob Trouba’s ice-breaker, considering Friday was a night 31 years in the making.

More than 15,000 fans enveloping the downtown arena in a street party outside and another 15,321 fans jammed inside had a front row seat to history as Winnipeg celebrated its first Stanley Cup playoff series victory since April 16, 1987, in the only way it knows how: with true Whiteout conditions.

At long last.

The Winnipeg Jets 2.0 chased Devan Dubnyk with four first period goals – the same number they scored in that last 1987 clincher’s first period – en route to a 5-0 drubbing that eliminated the Wild in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series.

The Jets set a new franchise record for most goals in a single playoff period en route to their first series win, which came in a series full of firsts, including their first-ever playoff win.

The result was never in doubt, the Jets pummelling the Wild literally from the time the rubber hit the ice.

Game 5 was the capper to one of 2018’s most lopsided first-round matchups. The Jets dominated the Wild in puck possession from start to finish in the series.

Still, the blowout actually made for a bit of a strange culmination, a drama-free finish on a night full of pent-up emotion.

That left the white-clad Jets faithful with little but to chant “We Want Nashville” in singsong unison just minutes into the third period. Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series, setting up a potentially epic second-round series of Big Boy Hockey against the Predators.

Nashville got the best of Winnipeg, 3-2-0, in the regular season with four of the five games combining for at least eight goals.

Friday night, though, served as a moment to take stock of just how far the Jets have come – especially for the three players on the ice that moved with the team from Atlanta including Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien. Toby Enstrom sat out this entire first-round series with injury but was also an original Thrasher.

Since 2011, those Core Four endured more losing than just about any quadrangle of players in the NHL. Their only previous taste of the postseason was a 2015 sweep at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

It took considerable buy-in from those players, Wheeler and Byfuglien in particular, who could have bolted for equally handsome paydays in a market with perhaps a better shot to win.

They saw it through, helping nurture rising stars like Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey.

Boy, did that make the post-series handshake line feel sweet.

That feeling probably would not have happened without 24-year-old Connor Hellebuyck, the Vezina Trophy finalist chief responsible for this season’s turnaround, who will carry a 121:37 shutout streak into the second round.

Little and Byfuglien featuring prominently on the scoresheet was a stick tap to the original Jets 2.0, but their scoring also helped highlight the true depth of these Jets.

On a night that Laine and Wheeler were held pointless in a first period onslaught, the Jets got goals from their second, third and fourth lines, as well as one from their blueline.

That depth is why the Jets will be a tough out for any team in these Stanley Cup playoffs, and why the Whiteout isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​