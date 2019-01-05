16m ago
Jets' Ehlers out until mid-February with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 0, Penguins 4
Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be sidelined until mid-February with an upper-body injury suffered Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Saturday.
Ehlers appeared to suffer the injury after an awkward collision with Sidney Crosby in the first period and immediately ended his shift. He went to the dressing room, returned to the game and left again for the night soon after.
The 22-year-old has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season. The Jets’ next game is on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.
Pittsburgh went on to win the game 4-0 for their eighth victory in a row.