Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be sidelined until mid-February with an upper-body injury suffered Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Saturday.

Paul Maurice confirms #NHLJets @NikolajEhlers24 is out until early to mid February with an upper body injury.@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) January 5, 2019

Ehlers appeared to suffer the injury after an awkward collision with Sidney Crosby in the first period and immediately ended his shift. He went to the dressing room, returned to the game and left again for the night soon after.

The 22-year-old has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season. The Jets’ next game is on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

Pittsburgh went on to win the game 4-0 for their eighth victory in a row.