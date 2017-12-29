The New York Jets have extended the contracts of head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan the team announced Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the deals are for two years apiece, taking both through 2020.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the deals are for two years apiece, taking both through 2020.

"For me, it's just business as usual... We have a plan we're going forward with and everyone is on the same page," Bowles told reporters after practice Friday.

“We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward.”

Bowles was hired by the Jets prior to the 2015 season as a replacement to Rex Ryan, who departed for the Buffalo Bills. In his first season, he helped guide the club to a 10-6 record but followed that up by going 5-11 a season ago.

While the Jets will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season, their record of 5-10 was not as bad as some had anticipated.

They will close out the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday.