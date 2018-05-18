Seravalli on whether the Jets should be concerned being down in the series

LAS VEGAS - They’ve stared down a Game 7 on the road against the President’s Trophy winner and two close-out games on home ice.

But what the Winnipeg Jets face in Game 4 here Friday night is a different beast. They’re flying through their first turbulence of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It’s our first time being down in a series,” Jets forward Adam Lowry said Thursday. “So it’s definitely a different scenario.”

The Jets all know the odds. The casino in their hotel has a sportsbook and Winnipeg is the underdog – both in this Western Conference final and Game 4. It’s a familiar position for the odds-defying Golden Knights, not the Jets.

There is no middle of the road in this Friday night pivot – it’s either level ground or get your shovel. Only one team in NHL history has made a 3-1 deficit disappear (66-1) in the Conference Final round, according to WhoWins.com.

“There’s going to be some nerves there,” Lowry said. “Nobody wants to go down or make a mistake that’s going to cost the team 3-1. But we’ve also talked about how we’re not the same team when we’re worried about making mistakes or worried about the pressure.”

Paul Stastny admitted the Jets were “a little shocked” when Jonathan Marchessault scored 35 seconds into Game 3 on Wednesday night. They managed just three shots the entire period.

“I thought to start the game we were a little hesitant. We were on our heels – first playoff game in a new building,” Stastny said. “After a while we woke up.”

That furious push, one in which the Jets dominated the final 30 minutes of a see-saw battle, is what has the Jets feeling confident. Coach Paul Maurice said his team had nearly a three-minute advantage over Vegas in terms of offensive zone attacking time in Game 3, according to the Jets’ own internal statistics.

They also enjoyed a significant edge in high-danger scoring chances, 16-7, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. But the Jets have scored just seven times in the opening three games of this series, the 2.3 goals-per-game average down significantly from the 3.6 they scored in the first 12 games of the postseason.

“We had some good chances,” Lowry said. “Now it’s about chipping in.”

“We liked our offence [in Game 3] better than the first game,” Maurice said. “It’s a slightly different style of defence that we’re facing [than Nashville], so I think we’re getting a better understanding of how we have to attack and how we have to approach the net … But we liked what we had. We think the quality of it has increased [as the series has moved on].”

Then again, Maurice’s zone time possession stat cited doesn’t account for celebration time by the Golden Knights. Highly visible turnovers in the neutral zone – “right up the pipe” in Maurice parlance – have cost the Jets dearly.

Maurice said the “results have been more damning than the numbers.”

“They might have been able to skate backwards on two or three chances that they’ve had,” Maurice joked. “They probably could have done it in their tennis shoes with the amount of ice we gave them to our [goaltender].”

The Jets are in the playoff meat grinder. Fatigue is a factor, and as it compounds it may manifest itself in the Jets’ puck management and decision making.

Friday marks Game No. 98 of the season for the Jets. That means some players on this young team, like Patrik Laine, are rapidly approaching 30 more games than they’ve ever played in a season. Maurice said the travel has been better in these playoffs than it ever is for the Jets and they’re used to the time zone change from Central to Pacific.

“If you’re able to do it for the last 30 minutes of the game, you’ve got it in the tank,” Maurice said. “I don’t think it’s physical. I think it would be only, at all, mental.”

When the calendar turns to late May, sometimes that is all it comes down to – what happens between the ears. The Jets are facing their toughest mental hurdle yet.

“We have a lot of belief in our group,” Lowry said. “You’ve got to love competing at this time of year and at this stage. That’s what we’re going to try and do.”

