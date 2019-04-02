2h ago
Jets' forward Tanev exits early with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 1, Wild 5
Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev left Tuesday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild because of an upper-body injury and did not return.
He was held pointless in just 40 seconds of ice time before leaving injured in the first period. Winnipeg went on to lose the game 5-1.
In 80 games so far this season, Tanev has 14 goals and 15 assists. The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Winnipeg.
Following their matchup with the Wild in St. Paul, the Jets will visit the Avalanche in Denver on Thursday.