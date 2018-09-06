The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with goaltender Eric Comrie on a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Comrie played three games for the Jets last season, posting a GAA of 3.99. He also appeared in one game with the club the season before, winning his lone appearance.

Comrie spent the majority of the year with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, recording a record of 18-13-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage.

He was selected in the second round (no. 59 overall) by Winnipeg in the 2013 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old is a native of Edmonton.

The Jets will kick off the regular season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.