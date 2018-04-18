Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Eric Staal knew what Josh Morrissey was going to say before he even said it.

The Minnesota Wild veteran was still fuming post-game on Tuesday night after Morrissey clipped him on the side of his head with a cross-check that went uncalled.

“I’m sure he’s going to say he didn’t mean to, but you still have to be aware of your stick,” Staal said after the Wild went down to the Jets 3-1 in this first round series. “He cross-checked me.

“I’m the tallest guy on the ice and he cross-checked me in the neck.”

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said it cost Minnesota the chance to even the series. Game 4 was still deadlocked with no score in the first period and a call on Morrissey would have given the Wild – who were already on the power play – a 5-on-3 advantage.

“They decided not to call it because we were already on the power play,” Boudreau said. “They were looking right at it and they told us they didn’t see it, so you make up your minds.”

After 12 hours of deliberation, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Morrissey will have a disciplinary hearing via phone on Wednesday. His potential punishment ranges from a fine to a suspension.

NHL director of player safety George Parros has been busy this postseason, doling out a three-game ban to Toronto’s Nazem Kadri while also cutting Kings’ defenceman Drew Doughty’s season short by one game.

“I thought that was pretty cut and dry,” said Wild forward Matt Cullen. “That was extremely dirty, I mean, a cross-check in the ear.”

Morrissey said it was a “complete accident” as Staal predicted.

“I’m trying to box out in front of the net on the [penalty kill],” he explained. “I watched the video afterwards and we’re battling in front of the net on the penalty kill and I’m looking at the puck on the wall, trying to box him out. I got my stick up too high on him. I would never try to do that…I would never try to do that to anybody.”

One thing is clear: the Jets can ill afford to lose Morrissey for any stretch of time, particularly if blueliner Tyler Myers is also sidelined for Game 5. That would make Sami Niku the second Jets defenceman to make his playoff debut in as many games after Tucker Poolman did so on Tuesday night. One win would close out the franchise's first-ever series victory on Friday night and earn some much needed relief for their bumps and bruises.

Morrissey, 23, has blossomed into one of the premier shutdown defenders in the NHL. He logged 22:19 of ice time in Game 4 and only Jacob Trouba took more shifts (30) than Morrissey (29).

“Josh has been unbelievable for us all year,” teammate Mark Scheifele said Tuesday night. “People don’t notice all of the subtle plays that he makes on a game-to-game basis. As players on this team, we see how important he is to us. He’s a really talented player who does a lot for this team.”

Not surprisingly, Morrissey has shouldered the toughest matchups in this series, facing Eric Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker most frequently among Wild forwards, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“He’s our best at it,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said last week. “In those areas of the game on the left side, he’s the guy that’s on the ice against the other team’s best. It wasn’t really a development decision - he’s probably the best in those corners anyway.”

Maurice remembered when he first got the call that Morrissey, the Jets’ first-round pick in 2013, was forcing the team’s hand at training camp in 2016. Maurice missed most of camp to help Team Europe to a runner-up finish at the World Cup of Hockey.

“They were saying ‘You’ve got to see Josh Morrissey, he’s unbelievable,’” Maurice recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, he’s going coast-to-coast, he’s snapping it around.’ No, no. He was unbelievable defensively. I said ‘Oh, OK, we’ll see about that when I get back.’”

Morrissey vastly improved on his defensive play, but Maurice said the coaching staff couldn’t take credit for it. He is only beginning to scratch the surface offensively, racking up a career-best 26 points this season with little power play time.

“He’s really worked,” Maurice said. “He’s a smooth skating, puck-moving defenceman. That’s who we drafted. There were pieces of that in his game, puck retrievals, corner work, but he’s put it all together.”

Maurice has compared Morrissey to Nashville Ryan Ellis, another undersized shutdown guy who was a key cog in the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

You can see why, then, Maurice was pleading his innocence after Game 4.

“He’s not even looking where his stick is at the time he does it,” he explained. “I know the man and I’ve seen him play. He’s about as clean a player as we have on our hockey club all year. He certainly wasn’t looking to send a message or anything like that. It was a missed call.”

