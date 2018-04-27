Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When it was over, Paul Maurice practically crumpled up the scoresheet and threw it in the garbage walking out into the neon-drenched night after a Game 1 win.

The box score did not paint a pretty picture for his Winnipeg Jets, but he said it also didn’t tell the whole story.

The Nashville Predators, the NHL’s top team in the regular season, held a 2-to-1 edge in shot attempts at 87-39. They outpossessed the puck, which is what the Jets usually do to the opposition, ending the first round with the biggest possession margin.

A night like Friday, building a two-goal lead while the shot clock read 15-3 and 31-8, would normally keep a coach awake at night.

“I don’t feel as overwhelmed as the stats tell me I should,” Maurice said. “I’m usually pretty honest about that, I’m not trying to protect the group. It’s their building, they had the jump early. They put an awful lot of pucks to the net from all over the ice. I’m not worried about those stats. There certainly weren’t a lot of odd-man rushes or things like that of a real high-risk nature.”

Maurice was not overwhelmed because his team was not overwhelmed.

When you cut through the stats, cut through the noise of the 17,113 deliriously optimistic gold-clad faithful inside Bridgestone Arena, the Winnipeg Jets never seemed to lose their composure because the bulk of the shots they allowed were part of their game plan. They were selective in the shots they gave up from a distance.

That’s why, along with a near perfect night from Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets held off the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Predators, 4-1, to take Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

The Jets, just the fourth team in NHL history with a 114-point season to not have home-ice advantage for a playoff series, stole it back as they improved to 5-1 this spring.

“We knew it was going to happen,” forward Paul Stastny said of the first period onslaught, when the Predators set a franchise record for most shots (20) in a single playoff period. “I think we did a good job keeping calm on the bench.”

Winnipeg wore their noise-cancelling headphones.

“Sometimes they are just [regular] shots on net, but the crowd is so into it, so loud that if you’re not prepared for it, you almost feel like you’re getting more pressure than you actually are,” Stastny explained. “I think we settled down. We let [Hellebuyck] make the first save and then we got their second and third chances out of the way.”

For Winnipeg, Friday night marked the first-ever second-round win for an NHL club based in the city, as the only other times the Jets 1.0 advanced – in 1985 and 1987 – they were swept by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Jets will have an opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to The Peg with Game 2 on Sunday night in Smashville.

“We can play better than that,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “We know that. Not every win is going to be exactly how you want it.”

Meanwhile, P.K. Subban said the Predators played “maybe one of our best” games of the entire season, yet had nothing to show for it.

“If I’m being honest, that’s the best game we’ve probably played in the playoffs,” Subban said. “The bounces didn’t go our way and that’s one we’re okay [with]. There’s no question how well we played tonight.

“We’re fine in here. That’s probably the best I’ve felt being minus-3 in a game.”

Predators coach Peter Laviolette estimated his team had 25 “quality scoring chances.” The Jets had 39 shot attempts total and only 19 total on net.

“Right now you give me two choices on where to be, our game or their win, I’d take the win,” Laviolette said. “It’s about winning hockey games right now. I think you can hang your hat sometimes in the regular season when you’re talking about a process and the big picture. But we [have] got to win hockey games.”

Laviolette pulled Pekka Rinne, who allowed three goals on his first 14 shots, in favour of Juuse Saros to start the third period. Rinne was outduelled by fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Hellebuyck in the first playoff matchup between two finalists since Vancouver’s Roberto Luongo and Boston’s Tim Thomas squared off in 2011.

Hellebuyck’s only blemish was Kevin Fiala’s early third period goal, which ended his shutout streak at exactly 163 minutes, dating back to Game 3 against Minnesota.

Hellebuyck was able to keep up the streak for nearly a third full game, something only three other netminders have done in the NHL’s modern era, despite going exactly a week between starts.

As strong as he played, the Jets weren’t talking about Hellebuyck stealing one, which is as good a sign as any for Winnipeg moving forward in this heavyweight slugfest. They took the first punch and never dropped.

“We weren’t at our best, I’ll give you that,” Maurice said. “We can play better and I think we will as this series moves forward. I think we’ve got another gear we can get to.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli