Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

A date and time for the hearing has not been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.  

Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period. 

The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg. 