Jets' Lemieux to have hearing over Trocheck hit

Lemieux's match penalty could come at a cost

Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Lemieux will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head on Florida’s Vincent Trocheck. Day and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 3, 2018

A date and time for the hearing has not been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.

Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period.

The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg.