7h ago
Jets' Lemieux to have hearing over Trocheck hit
TSN.ca Staff
Lemieux's match penalty could come at a cost
Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.
A date and time for the hearing has not been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.
Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period.
The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg.