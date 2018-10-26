FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago because of an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Receiver Quincy Enunwa was previously ruled out this week with a high ankle sprain. That leaves rookie quarterback Sam Darnold without two top receivers against the Bears.

Center Spencer Long is questionable with finger and knee ailments, after originally being listed as doubtful. Either Jonotthan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would replace Long on the starting offensive line if he can't play. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is questionable with a back injury.

The secondary got a boost with cornerback Buster Skrine cleared from the concussion protocol. But New York could still be short-handed there. Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful and Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) is questionable — as is safety Marcus Maye (broken thumb).

