WINNIPEG — One game, Peter Laviolette preached to the Predators. Win one game.

On a night that Winnipeg percolated to a fever pitch, the Jets could not muster one goal.

Now, it comes down to one game, the fate of future 2018 Winnipeg Whiteouts hanging in the balance in Nashville on Thursday night in the second round’s only Seventh Heaven.

The defending Stanley Cup finalist Predators would not go quietly.

The most deserving fan base in North American professional sports will have to wait at least three more days to celebrate a first Western Conference final appearance.

Nashville’s heavyweights did the heavy lifting, with their top line producing all three goals in a take-no-prisoners, 4-0 win in Game 6 at Bell MTS Place to keep their Cup hopes alive.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, while linemates Viktor Arvidsson (one goal, one assist) and Ryan Johansen (two assists) did the leg work, and captain Roman Josi picked the perfect time to get on the board this series with two assists.

Meanwhile, Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne - who had been pulled in two of the first five games of this second-round duel - put together his best game of the playoffs.

Rinne was flawless on 33 shots. He was active, steady, confident and never wavered for his fifth career playoff shutout.

But as strong as Rinne was, it was difficult - if not impossible - to view the Jets’ loss as anything other than an opportunity missed.

The Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play, blanked on a stretch of six minutes of extra attacker time in a span of 8:32 in the first period. Their power play was cooking at 25.9 per cent in the Stanley Cup playoffs entering Game 6.

Suddenly, the Jets have gone cold at Bell MTS Place. Winnipeg was shut out for the first time on home ice this season, and shut out in any venue for the first time since Dec. 19 in St. Louis - a span of 58 games played. They were nearly shut out in Game 4 here before Patrik Laine scored with 59 seconds left.

The unusually hushed Whiteout that didn’t have much to cheer about was chanting “Jets in Seven” in unison as the clock wound down.

It will be a decidedly less comfortable environment on Thursday. Game 7 is at Bridgestone Arena, where the Jets have already won twice in three games in the glow of the Honky Tonks. Can they make it three in four tries to keep their season alive?

The odds won’t be in their favour, not this time, not after blowing the best chance to put away last year’s West champs.

