WINNIPEG — There was not one second, captain Blake Wheeler was saying, that the Jets felt like they would “breeze through” this second-round series with the Nashville Predators.

They just expected to have a little more to show for the first four rounds of this Western Conference heavyweight slugfest.

The Winnipeg Jets had the chance to put last year’s champ on the ropes.

They could barely muster a punch, held without a shot for the first 12 minutes in a third period on a night that they could earn 3-1 series edge.

The wily Predators wiggled away in Game 4. Now, Nashville is somehow dancing on the canvas in a series they’ve mostly spent chasing after they stifled the Jets with the type of 2-1 victory that some deemed impossible for this matchup.

“We go back home, it’s a best of three now,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said, “and our guys will be ready to play.”

For the Jets, it was their first loss on home ice since Feb. 27 against these same Predators, snapping a 13-game winning streak including the playoffs.

They narrowly avoided being shutout in their barn for the first time all season when Patrik Laine scored his first goal of the series in the final minute.

The dramatic pivot in series outlooks for each side was almost as jarring as the stylistic difference in the lowest scoring game of the nine in this season series so far.

“We just got chasing a game against a team that was desperate and needed a win,” Wheeler said.

In a matchup in which both Laviolette and Paul Maurice promised to dictate and impose their team’s own identity on the opponent, Laviolette and the Predators blinked first. Maybe Laviolette saw it as his team’s best chance to win, which may be perceived as a sign of weakness or conversely the ultimate tip of the cap to the Jets, but it proved to be exactly what they needed.

Nashville significantly dialed back their aggressive game plan to limit Winnipeg’s time and space to slow the Jets’ speed and advantage in high-end skill at forward.

Jets forward Bryan Little likened Game 4 to pinball.

“They played a really simple, good defensive game,” Little said. “Everything they touched … they were working that high flipper pretty good and then we were just skating into a wall again. We’ve got to find a way to beat that.”

They will also need to find a way to beat that at least once in Smashville now. Game 5 is Saturday night in the Music City.

“They had five guys behind the red line and we were a little stubborn,” Wheeler explained. “We didn’t want to make them turn around and bring the puck out … It’s just what the night called for. It was tough. They really got the bounce in the first and they were really committed to play and clogging things up.

“They were willing to sit five guys back and we weren’t willing, for the most part, to do the things we needed to do to break that.

It was a near flawless tactical turn for Laviolette. He subbed in veteran Scott Hartnell for Game 2 double overtime hero Kevin Fiala, a move which raised some eyebrows. But Hartnell put an exclamation point on the Preds’ more physical approach. They weren’t pushed around like they were by the Jets in the first three games.

Nashville benefitted from a goal from their fourth line, plus P.K. Subban’s third consecutive game with a power play strike.

“We’re heading back home to play in front of our fans. We’ll take that,” Subban said. "We know they’re going to be better as the series goes on. In this position, I think this is where both teams expected to be.”

This one may come down to the scorecards after all, just as we all suspected - Wheeler included. It’s just that the Jets went from on the attack to vulnerable and punching uphill in short order. The Stanley Cup playoffs come at you fast.

“This was a big game and we knew they were going to give us their best,” Little said. “They played a really good defensive game and gave us some trouble tonight. It’s back to the drawing board in Nashville.”

