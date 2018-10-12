Defenceman Tyler Myers received a 10-minute misconduct penalty on Thursday night after mocking the officials by sarcastically clapping after the Winnipeg Jets were called for their seventh straight penalty against the Nashville Predators - and did not hide his displeasure about it after the game.

"It was a bull [expletive] weak call," Myers told reporters. "They were whistle happy at the start and then they put them away at the end. It's tough to know how they're going to call it on each given night.

"Didn't have anything to do with the outcome of the game, but it was tough to figure out what way they were calling the game tonight."

Myers was reacting to fellow defenceman Jacob Trouba being called for slashing Viktor Arvidsson when the Jets were already down a man. The Jets were shorthanded a total of nine times on Thursday, but were perfect on the penalty kill in the 3-0 loss.

Nashville was shorthanded twice in the game, though the referees only handed out a man advantage twice in the third period after handing out a total of eight power plays over the first two periods.

"There's not much you can do in terms of personnel," explained head coach Paul Maurice after the game. "You've got half your team gassed after two [periods] and half your team frozen on the bench.

"We had half the group drinking hot chocolate on the bench just trying to stay warm."

"The game goes like that," added defenceman Dustin Byfuglien. "Every team is going to go through it. We battled through it. We did a pretty job as a group. It could have been a lot worse."

The Jets have taken a league-high 89 minutes in penalties this season, with Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele also receiving misconducts on Thursday night. They have an 85 per cent success rate on the penalty kill.

The Jets return to the ice Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.