Jets Perreault hopeful to return 'in the next week'

It appears Mathieu Perreault's return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup will not come in Game 3 against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Perreault spent Tuesday's gameday skate in a non-contact jersey, along with forward Joel Armia and defenceman Dmitry Kulikov.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that any player in non-contact yellow on a gameday would not be an option to play.

Perreault, 30, was injured in Game 1 of the Jets' first-round series against the Minnesota. He was declared a game-time decision for Game 2 in the first round on April 13, but still hasn't played due to the upper-body injury.

In 70 games during the regular season, Perreault had 17 goals and 22 assists.

Armia, who was injured in Game 5 against the Wild, had one goal in the Jets first-round series. He scored 12 goals and posted 29 points in 79 games during the regular season. Armia is also dealing with an upper-body injury.

Kulikov has been out since March 17, when he underwent back surgery. He was given an eight week timeline for recovery after the surgery.

The Jets and Predators enter Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.