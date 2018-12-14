The New York Jets officially placed top rusher Isaiah Crowell on the injured reserve Friday, and promoted De'Angelo Henderson from the practice roster. Crowell has been battling a toe injury.

Crowell has rushed the ball 143 times for 685 yards and six touchdowns this season. The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Jets after playing four years with the Cleveland Browns.

Backup Elijaf McGuire could be in line for more carries with Crowell on the shelf for the rest of the season.