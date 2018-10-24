FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Bilal Powell's season is likely over — and so might his career with the New York Jets.

The veteran running back was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury suffered on Sunday against Minnesota.

The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets' injury-plagued positions.

Powell, the franchise's 10th-leading rusher, was hurt during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York's 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.

Powell turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, leaving his future with the franchise unclear. He has 3,446 yards rushing in eight seasons with the Jets, just 1 yard behind Adrian Murrell (3,447, 1993-97) for ninth on the team's career list.

Powell is the team's longest-tenured player after being drafted in the fourth round out of Louisville in 2011. He has provided the Jets with a dual-threat presence out of the backfield, catching 204 passes for 1,567 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jets could add another running back before their game Sunday at Chicago. Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are the only players at the position, with De'Angelo Henderson on the practice squad. Elijah McGuire is still on injured reserve, working his way back from a foot injury suffered early in training camp.

Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him on Oct. 9.

The Jets had only Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks as healthy players at the safety position on the active roster. Starter Marcus Maye is sidelined with a broken right thumb and could miss a few more weeks. Doug Middleton, Maye's replacement, tore a pectoral muscle against the Vikings and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Campbell was a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2015 out of Northwestern and played in 37 games, including 11 starts for the Browns. He was released with an injury settlement in 2017 and signed with Houston.

The 26-year-old Campbell has 82 total tackles and one pass defenced in his NFL career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL