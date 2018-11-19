FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sitting out the team's first practice after its bye-week break while he continues to recover from a foot strain.

The rookie wore a green Jets cap and sweats as practice began Monday, and he mostly watched from the side while Josh McCown and Davis Webb threw passes in individual drills. He is no longer wearing a boot on his right foot.

Darnold was injured during the Jets' 13-6 loss at Miami on Nov. 4. McCown started in his place the following week, a 41-10 defeat at home to Buffalo.

It's uncertain if Darnold will be able to start against New England on Sunday. Coach Todd Bowles is scheduled to speak to the media later Monday. The Jets don't need to submit an injury report until Wednesday.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick this year, leads the NFL with 14 interceptions and struggled in his past three games before the injury.

