Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — When it is over, if it ends in June with a parade down Portage, they will be talking about that second period - for generations on Canada’s prairies.

Where were you when the Jets flipped the script?

The lasting image will be Dustin Byfuglien doing the Big Buff shimmy on the half wall as the Winnipeg Whiteout exploded into ecstasy around him.

His second snipe of the period turned what was once a 3-0 hole into a 4-3 lead.

It all started just a foot or two from where Byfuglien danced in celebration, where Predators forward Austin Watson charged Jets captain Blake Wheeler, sending his helmet flying off.

Mark Scheifele flew to Wheeler’s defence. He crossed the line, putting Watson in a chokehold from behind, which ultimately cost the Jets a power play.

More importantly, it sparked an emotional response so desperately needed by the Jets. They didn’t like getting run out of Bell MTS Place, but they certainly weren’t going to tolerate their leader getting run at the same time.

The Jets rallied – scoring three goals in under three minutes – and rallied again in the third period to pull off a spine-tingling 7-4 win and take a 2-1 series edge in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Wheeler fittingly netted the game-winner on the power play with just under five minutes to play in the third period, bringing the entire emotional rollercoaster full circle.

Before Wheeler was whacked by Watson, the Jets appeared dead in the water. The Whiteout was eerily quiet, after rising to ear-splitting decibels – the loudest of the playoffs so far – to kick off the first second-round game in town in 31 years.

The Whiteout incessantly mocked Mike Fisher, chanting “Mr. Underwood” in reference to his country star wife Carrie Underwood, and booed every time P.K. Subban touched the puck.

That was before Fisher and Subban opened the scoring. You could hear a pin drop when Watson made it 3-0 in the waning minutes of the first frame. Many were wondering whether Steve Mason would start the second period to replace Connor Hellebuyck after two soft goals in an effort to spark the Jets.

Watson, it turns out, did that for coach Paul Maurice. No yank necessary.

Byfuglien was at the centre of it all, laying bone-crunching hit after hit, while playing his best hockey since helping the Chicago Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup in 2010. His two goals were electrifying, the second one off one of the best passes you will see this season from usual goal-scorer himself Patrik Laine.

On this night, as Winnipeg picked its collective jaw up off the floor with counterpunch to every Predators punch, we were left wondering: What if?

They are two words, two small words, that loomed large.

What if Maurice pulled Hellebuyck after the first period? Hellebuyck made a critical breakaway save on Viktor Arvidsson halfway through the third period.

What if Scheifele didn’t take that penalty after Wheeler was charged? Those ensuing two minutes at four-on-four produced two Jets goals.

What if the Winnipeg Jets just rolled over after it was three-zip?

Sometimes, questions are just better left unanswered.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​