Winnipeg Jets sniper Mark Scheifele left Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period after falling awkwardly into the boards. He did not return to action with an upper-body injury.

After the game, head coach Paul Maurice said the injury initially did not look good, but will have a better idea on Thursday.

Paul Maurice believes he will have a better idea on Scheifele's injury tomorrow but initially it doesn't look good. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) December 28, 2017

The incident happened halfway through the game when the 24-year-old forward got tangled up with Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson and crashed into the end boards. Scheifele stayed on the ice for a while and was favoring his right shoulder before skating off the ice and into the dressing room under his own power.

The Kitchener native has 15 goals and 22 assists over 37 games with the Jets this season, his seventh year with the team.

Winnipeg defeated Edmonton 4-3.