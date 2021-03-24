NEW YORK — The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency.

The team announced Wednesday it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who'll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence.

NFL Network reported the one-year deal is worth $1.3 million with $1.075 million guaranteed.

The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the signing. NFL Network first reported the agreement, and ESPN said it's worth up to $2 million.

Curry joins a defensive line that was upgraded last week with the signings of Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins. They'll join Quinnen Williams, who showed lots of promise in his second season, on a unit that is easily a strength for new coach Robert Saleh's team. The Jets also have John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips and Jabari Zuniga as D-linemen on the roster.

The 32-year-old Curry, a native of Neptune, New Jersey, was a second-round pick of Philadelphia in 2012 out of Marshall. After six years with the Eagles, he signed with Tampa Bay and played one season with the Buccaneers before re-joining Philadelphia in 2019.

Curry has 32 1/2 sacks while being used mostly as a rotational defensive end throughout his NFL career. He had three sacks in 11 games last season with the Eagles. Curry also has 92 quarterback hits.

Coleman, who turns 28 next month, has dealt with injuries the past two seasons but jumps to the front of a running backs depth chart in New York that includes La'Mical Perine, coming off an injury-plagued rookie year, and Ty Johnson and Josh Adams — both of whom have been mostly backups in the NFL. Pete Guerriero, a former Monmouth star, is also on the roster.

Coleman has familiarity with both Saleh and Jets offensive co-ordinator Mike LaFleur from the past two seasons together in San Francisco. So, he made a lot of sense from a scheme standpoint for the Jets, who entered free agency needing to add upgrades to the running back spot.

Coleman was drafted by Atlanta in the third round out of Indiana in 2015 and established himself as a versatile performer out of the backfield. After a career-high 800 yards rushing and 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers, worth $10 million.

A high ankle sprain caused him to miss two games in 2019 as he was part of a running back rotation that included Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida as the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl. Coleman sprained a knee in Week 2 against the Jets last season and sat out four games. He was inactive for three more games after returning, finishing the season with a career-low 53 yards on 28 carries in eight games.

For his career, Coleman has rushed for 2,937 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 117 passes for 1,224 yards and 12 scores.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL