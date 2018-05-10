Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There’s a different mindset on the prairies, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was saying before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Patience. Hard work. A humility to keep your head down, to let your actions speak louder than your words.

That is the way of life in Manitoba.

The Winnipeg Jets made the ultimate statement to the hockey world on Thursday night, without even opening their mouths: They’ve officially arrived.

The young Jets smothered the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Nashville Predators on the road in Game 7 to close out an epic second-round clash of titans.

Winnipeg is halfway to a Stanley Cup. Not only that, but after knocking off the favourite in clinical fashion, the Jets have to be considered the new favourite in the NHL’s final four.

Believe it.

With two bizarre first period goals, the Jets chased Predators netminder Pekka Rinne just 10:47 into the game – the fastest a goaltender has ever been pulled in 171 Game 7s in NHL history. Winnipeg never hesitated, not even for a second, with the lead.

They piled it on, wave after wave, with the force of the deepest forward talent pool in the NHL until Blake Wheeler dished to Mark Scheifele to seal a surgical 5-1 victory and punch the Jets’ first-ever ticket to the Western Conference final.

The new Mr. Game 7, Paul Stastny, netted two goals and an assist to bring his total to five goals and three assists in four career Game 7s

The Jets will host the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 on Saturday night amid the seventh Whiteout of the spring.

The most deserving fanbase in North American professional sports finally has something tangible to cheer for, home of perhaps the best bet to end Canada’s 25-year Stanley Cup drought in the last decade.

A franchise that didn’t exist when the drought started may have the best chance to end it. Go figure.

“It’s absolutely a different hockey market here,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said recently. “The fact that the team left, it’s part of the fabric of the community. The Winnipeg Jets are here for the people of Winnipeg. It’s here to improve the lives of the people, not as a money-making operation. It’s for the people that live here.”

Winnipeg went 1-1-1 against the Golden Knights during the regular season, before Vegas dispatched Los Angeles and San Jose in succession to start the playoffs.

The Golden Knights are one of the fastest teams in the NHL, but they don’t have the depth or the size that the Jets used to wear down Nashville.

They also don’t have Scheifele. Let’s call him “Conn Scheif” after he threw his hat in the ring for the Conn Smythe trophy with an incredible series against Nashville – seven goals and 12 points in seven games.

With 11 total goals, Scheifele is the NHL’s leading playoff goal scorer still standing. He has two more than Alex Ovechkin. His six road goals were the most in one series since Marian Gaborik in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings.

Scheifele helped lead the Jets’ relentless charge in the second period, skating circles around the Predators so much so that it felt like Winnipeg was on a power play for more than 10 minutes.

On this night, the inexperienced Jets – not the defending Stanley Cup finalist Predators – looked like the calm and cool veteran group in Game 7. After beating the NHL’s top regular season team, they’ll enjoy home-ice advantage the rest of the way.

“Everything we’ve done has been about the fans. We have a different connection,” Wheeler said last week. “I’ve played here seven years. This is our second playoff series, we had a lot of lean years, and I didn’t see a single empty set for seven years. We’re not celebrating yet. We have a lot of work left to do.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​