The Winnipeg Jets fell down 2-1 in the second period of their overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on a controversial goal by Erik Haula.

The play started when David Perron fired a point shot at Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped the shot but allowed it slide through his pads and sit in the crease behind him. During the ensuing scramble, Golden Knights forward James Neal slashed Hellebuyck in the mask, and a second later Haula tapped the puck in.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice challenged the goal for goaltender interference on Neal, but it was reviewed and upheld. The NHL situation room released an explanation stating no infraction had occurred.

After the game, the Jets sounded off on their displeasure for the call.

"What (the official) said is the puck wasn't covered, it was laying in the crease, so the guy was allowed to take a two-hand smack to my face," Hellebuyck said. "I don't understand it. I think it's a terrible call. You would think the video replay is there for that reason."

"The explanation was that the puck was behind the goalie, which gives their player the right to break his stick over (Hellebuyck's) head," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. "There's been an outcry with the league to get this right. We were told before the game that it was going to be a little bit cleaner, they were going to be looking for goalie interference. It's the first time I've seen a guy break a stick over a goalie's head."

Maurice also questioned the explanation, and noted there's a precedent the league risks setting.

"I don't know how there would be an event that would be more egregious with goaltender interference, just beyond the spirit of the rule," Maurice said. "The idea that a guy could clean a goalie out would be goalie interference, but a two-hand to the head wouldn't. What are we going to do with our goalies now? The puck's loose in the crease, so swing away?"

The Jets would tie the game in the third period before falling 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Perron.