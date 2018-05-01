Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — When it is over, if it ends in June with a parade down Portage, they will be talking about that second period – for generations on Canada’s prairies.

Where were you when the Jets flipped the script?

The lasting image will be Dustin Byfuglien doing the Big Buff shimmy on the half-wall as the Winnipeg Whiteout exploded into ecstasy around him.

His second strike of the period turned what was once a 3-0 hole into a 4-3 lead.

“I don’t know where some of this stuff comes from,” Byfuglien said of his celebration, offering the rare smile.

The Jets roared back – scoring three goals in under three minutes – and rallied again in the third period to pull off a spine-tingling, 7-4 win and take a 2-1 edge in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

What gave goosebumps to those inside Bell MTS Place on Tuesday night wasn’t necessarily the comeback itself or the end result, but the unshakeable feeling that this Jets team just has an ‘it’ factor. They were witnessing something special brewing.

“Nobody panicked,” defenceman Jacob Trouba said.

“You’re down 3-0, it’s not a big deal for this team,” Paul Stastny said. “It’s just the way we feed off the crowd, just the way we can roll line after line.”

During the first intermission, there wasn’t some big rah-rah speech. Jets coach Paul Maurice said he thought his team was “just a little tight, that’s all.”

“To be honest, I probably said the least,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “We had lots of guys step up and say the right things. Not one guy yelled, not one guy panicked. It was ‘Let’s take a deep breath here.’ The goal was let’s win one period and give ourselves a chance.”

It all started just a foot or two from where Byfuglien danced, where Predators forward Austin Watson charged Wheeler, sending his helmet scurrying across the ice.

Mark Scheifele flew to Wheeler’s defence. He crossed the line, putting Watson in a chokehold from behind, which ultimately cost the Jets a power play.

That TSN Turning Point sparked an emotional response desperately needed by the Jets. They didn’t like getting run out of Bell MTS Place, but they certainly weren’t going to tolerate their leader getting run at the same time.

“We’ve got to take care of our own,” Maurice said.

Before Wheeler was whacked by Watson, the Jets appeared dead in the water. The Whiteout was eerily quiet, after rising to ear-splitting decibels – the loudest of the playoffs so far – to kick off the first second-round game in town in 31 years.

The Whiteout incessantly mocked Mike Fisher, chanting “Mr. Underwood” in reference to his country star wife Carrie Underwood, and booed every time P.K. Subban touched the puck.

Fisher and Subban responded by opening the scoring. You could hear a pin drop when Watson made it 3-0 in the waning minutes of the first frame. Many were wondering whether Steve Mason would replace Connor Hellebuyck to start the second period after two soft goals. Watson, it turns out, did that for Maurice. No yank necessary.

“Never quit,” Byfuglien said.

Wheeler fittingly netted the game-winner on the power play with just under five minutes to play in the third period, bringing the entire emotional rollercoaster full circle.

It was a comeback for the ages – one that the Jets played off as routine.

“We got kicked in the teeth a little bit in the first and our team has always responded well this year,” Wheeler said. “I think we just have a ton of confidence. There’s not a lead that feels insurmountable to us.

“Crazy things happen this time of year. You get a little bit of momentum going your way and the game is never over.”

Byfuglien was at the centre of it all, laying bone-crunching hit after hit, while playing his best hockey since helping the Chicago Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup in 2010. His two goals were electrifying, the second one off one of the best passes you will see this season from usual goal-scorer himself Patrik Laine.

It was Byfuglien who warned his teammates before this run began to seize the moment. He admitted Tuesday night that this run does feel a little similar to 2010.

“It’s not easy to come back from what we did in the first,” Byfuglien said. “I think everyone just knows you can’t quit. All season we’ve been preparing for games like this and getting in the playoffs and how to handle ourselves.”

The Jets acquitted themselves just fine, landing counterpunch to every Predators punch, the green kids swinging for the fences with last year’s Stanley Cup finalist.

What team doesn’t bat an eye at a three-goal hole?

As Manitoba picked its collective jaw up off the floor, Winnipeg was thinking of a different question: What if? They are two words, two small words, that make the mind race.

What if Maurice pulled Hellebuyck after the first period? Hellebuyck made a critical breakaway save on Viktor Arvidsson halfway through the third period.

What if Scheifele didn’t take that retaliatory penalty after Wheeler was charged? Those ensuing two minutes at four-on-four produced two Jets goals.

What if the Winnipeg Jets just rolled over after it was three-zip? They are 10 wins away, not even halfway there, but on this night, the River City couldn’t help but wonder:

What if this is the team that ends Canada’s Stanley Cup drought at 25 years?

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli