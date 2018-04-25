Winnipeg Jets star Patrik Laine was absent from the team's practice on Wednesday, but Jets head coach Paul Maurice said once again the forward is fine.

Laine, who has not been disclosed as dealing with an injury, left practice early both on Sunday and Tuesday.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice did not express any concern on Tuesday for Laine's status in Game 1 against Nashville Predators, joking he simply was spending too much time Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers missed Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury.

Laine, 20, scored 44 goals and posted 70 points while playing in all 82 games during the regular season. He has two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Both Ehlers and defenceman Tobias Enstrom shed their non-contact jerseys for Tuesday's practice and skated again Wednesday with the team. Forward Joel Armia remained in a non-contact jersey, though.

Ehlers posted two assists in four games against the Wild in the first round. He had 29 goals and 60 points while playing in all 82 games during the regular season.

Enstrom, who was shut down for the regular season in March due to an ankle injury, resumed skating during the team's first-round series. He had one goal and six points in 43 games during the regular season.

Armia, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, scored 12 goals and posted 29 points in 79 games during the regular season.

The Jets open their series against the Predators on Friday night in Nashville.