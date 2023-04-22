Jets strike three times in 3rd period to force OT with Golden Knights
The Winnipeg Jets scored three times in the third period to knot the score at 4-4 and force overtime with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 on Saturday.
Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg in the pivotal third frame.
Lowry's marker came with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation.
Jack Eichel has a pair of power-play goals and an assist for the Golden Knights.
Chandler Stephenson and Keegan Kolesar have also found the net for Vegas.
Vegas led 4-1 entering the third period.
Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury early in the first period and did not return.
The Jets won the series opener 5-1 and fell 5-2 in Game 2.