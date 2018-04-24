The National Hockey League has announced that the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Capitals in Washington and the San Jose Sharks playing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

The Winnipeg Jets will kick off their series with the Predators on Friday night in Nashville on what will be the lone game of the evening.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host either Boston or Toronto in Game 1 on Saturday. They would play the Maple Leafs at 8pm et, but should the Bruins make it the game would be moved back to a matinee at 3pm.

Full series schedules are being held by the league until the Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 7 is complete on Wednesday night.