ST. LOUIS — Blake Wheeler’s message was simple. As captain of the latest team picked to end Canada’s 25-year Stanley Cup drought, there would be no Stanley Cup awarded on opening night.

Merely the first step in a long journey.

“We don’t have to be winning 5-0 after the first period to be a good hockey team,” Wheeler said after the morning skate.

He nearly nailed the final score. It was a start, just one of 82, but as debuts go Thursday night was about as good as the Winnipeg Jets could have hoped.

The Jets trounced the St. Louis Blues, a popular pick to be a Central Division thorn in the side, by a 5-1 margin to open the 2018-19 campaign at Enterprise Center.

Patrik Laine scored four minutes in, the Jets scored three goals three different ways (power play, shorthanded and even-strength) in succession, and Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck was a handful of minutes away from pitching his 13th career shutout.

All four of the Jets’ lines scored as they poured it on in the third period, the game broken wide open by an Adam Lowry shorthanded breakaway goal. Winnipeg netted three in a span of 1:44.

The highlights were numerous – from Laine’s first in his pursuit of 50 to Kyle Connor’s deft puck movement to setup Wheeler’s first of the season – but perhaps the most comforting to Jets fans was how strong Hellebuyck looked.

He stopped each of the first 38 shots he faced. Hellebuyck was as confident and calm as ever, making two critical saves in a span of three consecutive Blues power plays, including a highlight-reel blocker save to deny Ryan O’Reilly in the second period.

The win marked Hellebuyck’s 10th consecutive regular season victory dating back to last April, extending his own franchise record.

Perhaps the only question mark to arise from the game was the lack of ice time for 29-goal scorer Nikolaj Ehlers. He was slotted on the fourth line with rookie Kristian Vesalainen and Jack Roslovic and saw just 6:29 of ice time through the first two periods.

Ehlers did see a shift or two with more regular linemate Laine in garbage time, but if anything, the fact that head coach Paul Maurice has the depth to start a player of Ehlers’ ilk on the fourth line says as much about the Jets’ strength as anything.

Maurice warned before the game that there would not be equal ice time distribution.

“I’ve got to be real careful. The (Adam) Lowry line wants more, not because they’re in my office saying, ‘hey coach, I’d like you to play me more’ but they’re on the ice and you’re going, ‘I want to play them more.’ It’s going to be a fight for ice time, but it will not be spreading it out to develop and make everybody feel good.”

Pretty good problem to have if you’re Maurice, whose team picked up where it left off in late May.

