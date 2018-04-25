Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler, Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Deryk Engelland have been named as three finalists for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

The award, which will be presented at the NHL Awards in June, is given "to the NHL player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey."

Wheeler enjoyed a career year this season, tying for the NHL lead with 68 assists and setting a career-high with 91 points. He played both centre and right wing during the season helping the Jets overcome key injuries to post a franchise-best 114 points. Wheeler is also an ambassador for the True North Youth Foundation and works with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, Camp Manitou and the mental wellness program, Project 11.

Simmonds, 29, topped the 20-goal mark for the fifth straight season as the Flyers got back into the playoffs this season. He hosted a different military unit in a private suite at every Flyers' home game during the season and invited a group of hockey players from the Air Force to skate with the team after their tour of duty. Simmonds has also serves on the board of directors for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and hosts his annual Wayne's Road Hockey Warriors tournament in Scarborough, ON.

Engelland signed with the expansion Golden Knights as a free agent last summer and took the role as the face of the franchise after the tragic shootings in Las Vegas on October 1. Engelland delivered a moving speech ahead of just his third game of the season and first ever at home. The 36-year-old is an Edmonton native but Las Vegas has become his adopted home over the past few years. He and his wife Melissa helped in developing the "Vegas Strong Hero of the Game," in which Engelland purchases tickets for victims and first responders.

"These were the most unfortunate circumstances for Vegas, but you try to do whatever you can to give back to those people that were affected by it, and the city," Engelland told the Golden Knights website on Tuesday. "The people of the city. Your try to help them heal and you hear stuff still about how letting them come to a game is just shutting off for a few hours. So it's the least we can do for what went down and like I said, it's a huge honor to be nominated for this."

Engelland scored five goals and posted 23 points on the season. He said Tuesday he's tries to lead by example and let his effort do the talking.

"I'm pretty quiet, you know. I try to lead by example on the ice, work ethic, and then it's helping the young guys out. Showing them the way that you think is right," he said. "They're the up and coming guys on the team and you want the best for them. You just want to point them in the right direction and do the best you can to help them succeed."

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno won the award last season.