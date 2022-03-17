PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas found the first formula for sticking his finish last week behind him. He opened with a 7-under 64 on Thursday to set the early pace at the Valspar Championship.

Dustin Johnson didn't want to forget his finish at The Players Championship, where he shot 29 on his final nine holes to tie the course record with a 63 and move into the top 10. Johnson was rarely out of position at Innisbrook and had a 67.

It felt like a fresh start for most everyone, especially those who caught on the wrong side of the weather at Sawgrass that led to a five-day tournament to get in 72 holes.

Vegas didn't make it that far. Despite two balls in the water on the island-green 17th, he came to the par-5 ninth hole right on the cut line, hitting his third shot from 25 yards away. And then he bladed a gap wedge into a bunker, made bogey and missed the cut.

The recovery process is underway.

“Absolutely great,” Vegas said. “Exactly what I needed after last week. Game was there. I took advantage of the great conditions this morning. Greens are a little softer, not much wind, absolutely a perfect day out here.”

Among early starters, Vegas had a one-shot lead over Danny Lee. Kramer Hickok and Doc Redman were at 66, while Johnson and Brooks Koepka were in a large group at 67.

Greyson Sigg had been poised to join Vegas in the early lead. He was bogey-free and 7 under through 17 holes until a bad lie in the fairway bunker required two shots to get out, he came up short of the green and took triple bogey.

The Copperhead course at Innisbrook has a reputation for being a sturdy course without gimmicks, having just enough water in the right places that force players to lay back with some of their tee shots and hit slightly longer irons than most courses.

Vegas gave his round a boost with a 4-iron to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 first hole after he made the turn. He had a 25-foot birdie on the par-3 fourth, a tough putt from right of the hole that can get away from players if they're not careful, and a 6-foot birdie on No. 7.

Lee also found a measure of relief from the crispy, fast conditions of Bay Hill to the soggy turf at Sawgrass that featured just about every type of weather over five days except snow.

“It's nice to play under normal conditions again. The last two weeks have been brutally tough and mentally and physically,” Lee said. “Today was actually I would say a little easier than last couple weeks. So that kind of helped, I guess.”

He also likes the look of the course. Someone suggested it was not a typical Florida course, perhaps one more commonly found in North Carolina.

“I don't know what North Carolina golf courses look like,” he said.

Johnson was only fooled a few times by the pace of the greens, which he thought were slower than he expected. He left several putts just short, though he still made his share of them on his way to a 67.

The turning point was Monday at Sawgrass between the third and fourth rounds, when he had enough time to go the range and figure out why so many of his swings were not up to standard. He figured something out — and holing out for eagle on his last hole helped — but otherwise the former No. 1 player appears closer to getting back on track.

Defending champion Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas were among those playing in the afternoon.

