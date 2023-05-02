MONTREAL — Jim Furyk has been named the captain of the American team at the upcoming Presidents Cup.

He'll lead his squad against Canadian Mike Weir's group at Royal Montreal Golf Club in September 2024. The biennial tournament sees a team from the United States play against the top-ranked players from the world, excluding Europe.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honour that I am humbled and excited to accept," said Furyk in a statement on Tuesday. "Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum.

"So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. Team Captain is quite remarkable."

Furyk, who will make his debut as captain of the U.S. Team, has appeared in seven Presidents Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011) and holds a 20-10-3 all-time record. Weir, from Brights Grove, Ont., has already been named the captain of the International team, the first Canadian to hold the role.

Both Furyk and Weir competed in the event’s only previous visit to Royal Montreal in 2007, posting a 3-2 record with two of his wins coming with Tiger Woods as his partner. Famously, Weir earned a 1-up victory over Woods in singles at that Presidents Cup.

In Furyk's final start as a playing participant in 2011 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he delivered a perfect 5-0-0 record — the fourth player in Presidents Cup history at the time to do so — that led to a 19-15 win over the International Team. Furyk qualified for the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea but was unable to compete due to a wrist injury

"Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. "And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain's assistant, it's fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of U.S. team captain.”

An International team featuring Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith lost to the U.S. 17 1/2-12 1/2 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., last September. It was the first time two Canadians had been on the team at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.